EarthDaily Analytics Establishes the Support Ukrainian Farmers Coalition (SUFC) to Provide Material Support to the Ukrainian Agricultural Industry in Conjunction with 50+ Diverse Industry, NGO, and Governmental Partners

- Company issues call to action for additional industry, NGO, and governmental bodies to join the Support Ukrainian Farmers Coalition

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Analytics Corp. ("EDA" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company pairing cutting-edge Big Data tools with proven Space technologies, today announced the launch of the Support Ukrainian Farmers Coalition ("SUFC" or the "Coalition"), a global coalition of industry, NGO, and governmental partners working together to provide direct, material support to the farmers of Ukraine.

The Coalition's initial efforts have focused on providing free-of-charge agricultural geoanalytics to Ukrainian farmers spanning over seven million acres, enabling them to optimize production in the resource-scarce environment imposed by the ongoing war.

Based upon the early success of this effort, the Coalition is expanding significantly to facilitate additional relief efforts.

"We responded early and decisively to Russia's invasion, fully terminating our operations in Russia and focusing on the safety and wellbeing of our Ukrainian employees and customers," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics. "Now, in the face of a looming economic and food security crisis both within Ukraine and across the globe, we are utilizing our existing footprint in the region and network of regional and global agricultural industry relationships to provide material support to the farmers of Ukraine, one of the world's most important food producers. In partnership with Agrilab, we are in a unique position to make available to the brave farmers holding their ground in Ukraine the most advanced geospatial analytics to optimize planting and yields, with the goal of making possible a 2022 Ukrainian planting and harvest season."

Organizations interested in partnering with SUFC or parties looking for additional information about the Coalition and its efforts are encouraged to visit the dedicated page of the EarthDaily Analytics website here.

The Coalition's work builds upon EDA's existing efforts to provide value-added, agronomic insights and analysis to humanitarian organizations and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

About EarthDaily AnalyticsEarthDaily Analytics (EDA), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a vertically integrated data processing and analytics company, utilizing cutting-edge Big Data tools and proven Space technologies to provide value-added insights to the people, businesses, and governmental entities confronting the world's most pressing challenges.

