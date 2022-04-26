FP Markets launches the FP Markets Partners Hub. The premium choice for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts

26 aprile 2022 a

- The FP Markets Partners Hub is a rich source of information for partners containing marketing material and in-depth informative articles and tips for IBs and Affiliates to learn how to maximise their earning potential

SYDNEY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has launched its informative Partners Hub for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts. The new and exclusive FP Markets Partners Hub is an additional benefit to joining FP Markets as a Partner and is an informative resource and meeting point for Introducing Brokers and Affiliates. FP Markets' highly competitive, volume-based rebate structure, combined with low entry barriers, makes FP Markets the ideal partner for IBs and Affiliates of all sizes and levels of experience.

Exclusive to FP Markets, the Partners Hub enhances the partner experience by providing the opportunity to learn and develop. It offers client engagement tips and advice, which are especially useful for those just starting on their partnership journey. In addition, Partners can see the latest company and partners news and events to ensure that they do not miss any of the many opportunities available from FP Markets.IBs and Affiliates now also have access to advanced tools, including banners, content feeds, articles, eBooks, landing pages, logos, FAQs, tutorials and webinars.

Being an FP Markets Partner you are eligible for a wide range of attractive features including:

FP Markets Head of Partners, Michael Roussos commented "FP Markets is heavily invested in its Partners and provides some of the best trading conditions for clients. Partners are a major focus for FP Markets, resulting in the establishment of long-term relationships between the Company and its IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts. FP Markets is continually developing state-of-the-art tools for its Partners which are designed to support their needs and striving to provide the ultimate conditions for a successful, fruitful and long-standing partnership."

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

