Adaptive Shield Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors

- Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Allows Businesses to Retake Control of SaaS Stack Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced it has been named in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Application Security: Protection of Cloud-Native Applications.

According to Gartner, "Digital business initiatives have accelerated, and this, in turn, has accelerated development of cloud-native applications. This creates challenges in terms of securing these applications."

At a time when companies run nearly every facet of their business in the cloud, Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management Suite (SSPM) provides deep visibility into a business's entire SaaS ecosystem. Through its proactive, continuous, and automated monitoring capabilities, the solution sends detailed alerts at the first sign of a security misconfiguration and proactive fixes for all global settings and user privileges.

"We're honored to be named by Gartner and included alongside these other Cool vendors," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "Business adoption of cloud-native applications is growing and introducing new vulnerabilities in the SaaS Stack that must be addressed. This challenge is reflected in our newly released 2022 SaaS Security Survey conducted in conjunction with CSA (Cloud Security Alliance). According to the research, up to 63% of organizations have experienced security incidents due to SaaS misconfigurations which have made SSPM solutions a top priority."

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

