Cryptocurrency Exchange BingX Optimises Trader Experience with Version 3.0

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX has upgraded its platform to Version 3.0, which aims to improve its competitiveness and ease of use for traders.

Among the new features, an integration of spot and contract markets allows users to easily view their favourite spot and contract markets simultaneously. This current market conditions at any instant is especially useful to professional traders.

As the world's leading social trading platform, BingX is committed to a user-centric experience and is always looking to enhance its offerings.

BingX has also expanded its cryptocurrency lists to reflect the latest and most popular coins, along with deeper understanding of each of its tokenomics. The transaction experience has also been optimised for easy execution. There is also now a backtesting function which can simulate the operation of a trading strategy in historical market conditions and assist in evaluating their performance for investors and traders.

Other features and platform updates include a larger order book display, as well as a general interface refresh. All new added features and platform updates are targeted at making the trading experience for users more enjoyable. Traders can therefore expect greater efficiency and smoother operations while trading or interacting on BingX.

"There is a purpose behind every update. Improving the overall performance of our platform is essential as it makes us more competitive in the market. We take our customers' requests and suggestions into consideration and make the necessary adjustments accordingly." – Public Relations & Communications Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington

BingX is committed to developing more interesting features and making it the best trading app for retail cryptocurrency traders. The platform enables users to buy and trade cryptocurrencies across majority of the exchanges, offering a single platform for all needs that a user might have. Social trading features like Feed and Copy Trading further add to BingX's value.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX.com is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favourite assets such as PLA, TRU, UMA, LOOT, CVC & USDT Coin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804680/IMAGE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/BingX_Logo.jpg