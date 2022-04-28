42Gears Raises the Bar for Business Security with CamLock

28 aprile 2022 a

a

a

Global MDM Solution Provider Plugs a Major Data Security Loophole With Its Intelligent Camera Blocking Solution

BANGALORE, India , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major breakthrough that can help organizations secure sensitive and proprietary business information better, 42Gears has launched an intelligent camera blocking solution - CamLock. 42Gears is a leading mobile device management solution provider that helps organizations manage, monitor, and secure all their business endpoints through a single console. Recently, 42Gears was also recognized with an honorable mention for its revolutionary Things Management Technology in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools.

With CamLock, the company has successfully addressed a key concern that organizations have long been struggling with, raising the bar for data security even higher. The solution is designed to prevent hackers and competitors from gaining access to business-critical information by leveraging a phone's camera.

CamLock offers a way to prevent data leaks that often go undetected because they are either unintentional or happen through a medium companies don't control directly, such as employee/visitor phones. Camlock can restrict Android camera access based on a person's activity, location, and/or time of day.

"Data breaches are a major concern today. And though most businesses have security policies to restrict data sharing and prevent business-critical information from flowing outside the organization, the eventuality of data being leaked through means that are primarily not being monitored by businesses, like smartphone cameras, can no longer be ignored," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "That's the loophole CamLock plugs. It is designed to allow organizations to easily block or unblock phone cameras as employees/visitors enter or leave business premises. And the best part is that it can also be easily integrated with visitor or attendance management systems."

According to 42Gears, although the solution will find use in all industry verticals, the government, the military, and businesses in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, banking, automotive, and retail sectors stand to benefit the most from it. For more information on how CamLock works, please click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading UEM solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage business endpoints built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, IoT, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries and trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Media Contact:

Surabhi ThakurSurabhi.Tha[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg