Fellowship of electric vehicle from TEMSA and Škoda

28 aprile 2022 a

a

a

- ADANA, Turkey, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA and Škoda Transportation Group, who participated together at the BUS2BUS fair held in Berlin, Germany between 27-28 April 2022, introduced their electric vehicles developed within the scope of their smart mobility vision. At the event, TEMSA MD9 electriCITY and Škoda showcased their E'CITY electric bus.

Škoda Transportation Group and TEMSA, which are among the world's leading companies in the field with their endeavors for electrification in recent years, participated together in the BUS2BUS Fair held in Berlin, Germany. BUS2BUS Fair, which is considered one of the most important events of the year for the European bus market and which was held on 27-28 April 2022, became the first fair that Škoda Transportation Group and TEMSA attended together. TEMSA's MD9 electriCITY and Škoda's E'CITY electric buses were showcased at the fair.

At the fair marked by electrification, the world's leading bus manufacturers had the opportunity to showcase their electric vehicles, while alternative fuel vehicles and high-tech charging systems were introduced in the coming period within the scope of smart mobility vision.

TEMSA AND ŠKODA ARE PIONEER COMPANIES OF ELECTRIFICATION

TEMSA CEO Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu emphasized the importance of the event and commented: "We did not exhibit only one vehicle at this event together with our sister company Škoda. At the same time, we have demonstrated our common vision for a sustainable future to all participants, customers, industry stakeholders. The future of public transportation is shaped by electrification. We see electric buses rapidly increasing their volume worldwide. We expect this to accelerate much more in the upcoming period. We see it as a responsibility of manufacturers like us to take the necessary steps in this field. We are very proud of and happy with the fact that TEMSA and Škoda have become the pioneer companies in our sector with their sense of responsibility, powerful technological infrastructure, high production capabilities, and, most importantly, the determined and consistent stance we have taken in this field."

"We are glad that after the hiatus caused by the covid-19 disease, the fair is running again and we can proudly present our modern solutions for urban and suburban transport. The German market has great potential for our Group as there is high demand for ecological and economical innovative solutions. I am convinced that we can help the cities to achieve its climate targets with our products," says Tanya Altmann, Senior Vice President Bus Mobility Solutions at Škoda Transportation Group, adding: "In addition to our current range, which includes trolleybuses, electric buses, as well as a diesel city bus, we are developing new vehicles with alternative propulsion. Later this year we will introduce our own hydrogen bus, which will be tested by the largest Czech cities."SABANCI-PFF GROUP PARTNERED IN 2020

With the agreement concluded in the last quarter of 2020, TEMSA was transferred to the partnership of the Sabancı Holding and the PPF Group. As of today, 50 percent of TEMSA shares are held by the Sabancı Holding and 50 percent by the PPF Group.

Operating under the umbrella of PPF Group, Škoda Transportation Group is one of the european's leading companies in the production of electric units, lowfloor trams, trolleybuses, and subway cars today. On the other hand, E'CiTY electric buses, which carry the Škoda brand and are partly produced at TEMSA facilities, are also contributing to public transport activities in Prague today.

TEMSA, which has exported more than 15,000 vehicles to 66 countries around the world to date, is among the world's leading companies in the field with its 4 different electric buses ready for mass production. TEMSA branded electric buses are now on the road in countries such as the United States, Sweden, France, Romania and Lithuania.

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806899/TEMSA_Skoda_BUS2BUS_Fair_1.jpgPhoto 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806900/TEMSA_Skoda_BUS2BUS_Fair_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318937/TEMSA_Logo.jpg