nShift reveals 58% of customers will abandon a business due to a poor customer experience

29 aprile 2022 a

a

a

Owning the end-to-end shopping experience can significantly increase conversion rates, according to nShift

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers are losing out on a significant amount of revenue to customers dissatisfied with the experience they offer, with 70 percent of all online shopping carts abandoned prior to checkout.1 Some 58% of customers will stop doing business with a company because of a poor customer experience.2

According to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software solutions, however, ensuring a satisfactory end-to-end experience could increase conversion rates by up to 35 percent.1

In its latest guide, "Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of the delivery journey", nShift explores the elements required to deliver such an experience. It shows how perfecting the end-to-end delivery experience can help retailers:

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "From the moment they visit an online store to the moment they receive their order, customers today expect a smooth, friction-free shopping journey.

"By ensuring an excellent end-to-end delivery and returns experience, retailers can address factors such as insufficient delivery options, which may prove off-putting. In doing so, they can gain the trust, loyalty, and repeat business of their customers."

Download the guide, "Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of the delivery journey" here.

1https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate2 https://clouddamcdnprodep.azureedge.net/gdc/gdcPiLLQw/original?ocid=mkto_eml_EM582302A1LA13https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/retail/our-insights/retail-speaks-seven-imperatives-for-the-industry4https://www.theguardian.com/retail-reimagined/2022/jan/13/delivery-has-become-a-competitive-differentiator-timeliness-is-essential-in-e-commerce5https://looka.com/blog/branded-packaging/6https://www.mycustomer.com/selling/ecommerce/ecommerce-delivery-trends-what-contributes-to-a-positive-experience

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg