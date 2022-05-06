Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift

06 maggio 2022 a

Automatic printing and greater carrier options revolutionize delivery management

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack Your Closet, the sustainable personal styling subscription service, has created a more efficient and sustainable shipment process with nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management. By processing orders more effectively, bulk printing labels and automating the carrier booking process, the company has taken another crucial step toward its mission of reducing overproduction in the clothing industry.

Through a subscription service, the company sends customers across Sweden and France curated recommendations of four garments each month. These are selected for them based on the style profile they create on sign-up. At the end of the month, the customer returns the clothes, which are washed and sent to another customer. The returning customer then receives new recommendations to wear for a month.

For optimum results, the delivery process must be seamless. As such, the Hack Your Closet team was searching for an automated shipping solution that would enable them to connect with low-carbon delivery options. nShift proved to be just the partner they were looking for.

Hack Your Closet ships to thousands of monthly subscribers at a time. Previously, the team had to print all the labels manually. With nShift, however, they can now bulk print for unlimited numbers of customers. This significantly reduces the time and effort spent on delivery management.

Crucially, nShift also makes it easy for Hack Your Closet to onboard new shipping partners. The team can continuously pursue more local and more sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This includes options for both home delivery and post office collection.

Diana Saloum, Distribution Manager for Hack Your Closet, said, "Clothing production accounts for around one-tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions. By borrowing clothes that come exclusively out of overstocks, samples and second-hand sources, Hack Your Closet subscribers can make a huge dent in their annual carbon footprint.

"To make this possible for consumers, it's vital that we process and ship orders quickly. We ship to approximately 700 customers each week. Bulk ordering used to take around half an hour. Manual printing was taking us a further two and a half hours. With nShift, we are able to do it all in one hour. So the whole process is now three times faster than it was before."

Lars Pedersen, CEO for nShift said, "Companies like Hack Your Closet represent a sustainable fashion future. To maximize their impact, they need to ensure they are shipping as effectively as possible. We make it easier to onboard new shipping partners, meaning the team can continuously pursue more local and more sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This includes options for both home delivery and post office collection."

Read more about Hack Your Closet's work with nShift: https://nshift.com/customer-stories/nshift-helps-hack-your-closet-save-time-and-the-planet