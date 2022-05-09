"Canton Fair, Global Share": 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple Records

09 maggio 2022 a

GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair, hosted as a virtual exhibition, successfully concluded and set multiple records in terms of the total numbers of visitors, views, exhibits and overseas buyers registered for the trade show.

"With a mission of 'Canton Fair, Global Share,' the 131st Canton Fair built a bridge in the cloud to gather guests from around the world, connecting and sharing China's development and opportunities with global markets and audiences," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of the Canton Fair, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

An efficient platform for trade

The 131st Canton Fair built a full-time, borderless and highly efficient platform for trade. A total of 25,500 companies participated in the latest exhibition and uploaded 3,052,100 exhibit items with the official website of the trade show receiving 10.09 million visitors and 33.9 million website landings.

The trade services provided by this year's Canton Fair supported and helped suppliers and buyers to expand business networks through various forums, new services and new business models, cross-border e-commerce zones, financial zones and intelligent customer service systems.

Expanding the trade partnership network

The 131st Canton Fair saw participation from 536,000 overseas buyers from 228 countries and regions, marking a year-on-year increase of 48 percent and month-on-month increase of 41.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Canton Fair also signed cooperation agreements with 14 overseas industrial and commercial institutions, helping the trade show's total number of global partners to reach 170, further expanding its foreign trade network.

Promoting regional industry clusters in less-developed areas

The 131st Canton Fair also developed a creative supporting module to empower regional development. A total of 975 companies from less-developed areas were featured in the Rural Vitalization zone to promote the upgrade of rural industries.

Precise supply and sourcing matchmaking

With the goal of promoting precise matchmaking between suppliers and buyers, the 131st Canton Fair improved the accuracy and efficiency of trade matchmaking by using featured logos and more convenient e-cards.

In addition, the Canton Fair hosted dozens of trade matchmaking and promotion events targeting various markets and industries. Among which, the 50 "Trade Bridge" virtual promotions attracted nearly 4,000 buyers from 57 countries and regions, and the 8 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" live streams attracted a viewership of over 1.4 million.

