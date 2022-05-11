Sungrow FPV Achieved the Strategic Cooperation with Nofar Energy for Future Floating solar Solution Supply

11 maggio 2022 a

a

a

HEFEI, China, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11th May, during the Intersolar Europe Exhibition, the Chinese Solar Energy company Sungrow FPV signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Nofar Energy, a public, global, and entrepreneurial company in the field of renewable energy, that has been positioned among the top largest renewable energy company in Israel from a market value aspect. The agreement aims for strategic collaboration on the floating solar supply between two companies, which also to accelerate the progress of the energy structure transformation and reach the target of the zero net carbon. This powerful combination will consolidate Sungrow FPV's leading position of the floating system solution and facilitate both parties' long-term development in the floating solar industry at Israel, Europe and USA.

In recent years, the floating solar industry has been experiencing a remarkable growth, while Sungrow FPV is positively supporting the global demands and tailoring specific system solutions in accordance with various project conditions. Until now, Sungrow FPV has successfully supplied over 100MW floating system solutions to Nofar Energy and speeded up the development of the floating solar in Israel. The sign of the strategic partnership has confirmed the long-term cooperation between Sungrow FPV and Nofar Energy, Sungrow FPV will constantly provide the floating solar solution and collaborate with Nofar Energy across Israel, Europe and USA. "The floating projects we have built together proved that our partnerships are sustainable and has a significant potential for the future in Israel and worldwide" quoted Ofer Yanny, Founder and Chairman of Nofar Energy.

As the World's First Gigawatt Level Floating PV System Supplier, Sungrow has self-evident FPV technological advantages. In the meantime, it obtains critical technologies in system design, material supply, anchoring, etc. Sungrow FPV will insist on the technological innovation of product and system, together with Nofar Energy, to facilitate the transformation of green consumption and low carbon emission in Europe, USA, and Israel markets.

About Sungrow FPV

Sungrow FPV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sungrow Group, which has 25 years R&D and production experience in PV industry area. We owned an experienced R&D team with a number of experts, applied more than 100 patents concerning floating body, anchor system, inverter & booster floating platform, system O&M and leads Chinese floating photovoltaic (FPV) technology standards. 1.7 GW floating system has been supplied around the world so far. Global market share remained top 1 for 4 consecutive years.Sungrow FPV will always devotes ourselves to be the global navigator of FPV.

Learn more at https://en.sungrowpower.com