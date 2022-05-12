ESALON APPOINTS DR. GRETA ROSE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

12 maggio 2022 a

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon, the award-winning, first and only truly custom home hair color company, announced that Dr. Greta Rose has been named Chief Executive Officer. Over the last 11 years, Rose held global leadership positions with Henkel, eSalon's ownership group. Rose most recently served as eSalon's Chief Operating Officer, overseeing production and expanding their global footprint, managing the customer experience, driving R&D innovations, and re-imagining the company's purchasing process.

"It's a tremendous honor to have been selected to lead this innovative company and talented team," said Rose. "I'm impressed by what this team has built and I look forward to incorporating my new perspective and ideas to help move eSalon, AURA, and Colorsmith forward."

Continued global growth for all brands will be a top focus for Rose. She is currently overseeing the opening of eSalon's new production facility in Germany - the company's second facility in Europe - set to open later this month. The new production site will allow the company to fulfill increased demand and offer quicker shipping times for clients in the region. Known for her strategy of positioning brands for growth, Rose will lend her omnichannel expertise to the company's current retail expansion. Company culture will also be an important part of Rose's top priorities - building upon eSalon's great culture already in place to ensure the company continues to be a welcoming and supportive workplace for all employees.

Rose began her career in strategic consultancy, where she worked with the Boston Consulting Group for six years focusing on projects in the CPG industry. From 2016 to 2021, Rose served as Vice President, Business Strategy & Integration for Henkel Beauty Care Hair Professional North America and was instrumental in the buildout of a new state-of-the-art Beauty Professional Headquarters, located in Culver City, CA. She also led the regional U.S. team and oversaw all integration activities of six Beauty Professional companies. In this role, Rose's priorities included the B2B eShop Salonory, regional digital marketing, business intelligence & regional sales, Business IT applications, the #AcademyofHair, and fostering a unique and thriving culture.

A German-native, Rose holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, and completed her Ph.D. in Knowledge and Innovation Management at RWTH Aachen University, also in Germany.

Rose succeeds Graham Jones. "We have the utmost confidence in Greta assuming the role of CEO at eSalon," said Jones. "She is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and a unique point of view that will support the continued growth and evolution of all three brands."

About eSalon eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made to order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 300k unique color combinations created and over 12 million orders shipped to date throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith, the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care, a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners, and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

