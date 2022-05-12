Seed-X and Advanta Seeds Announce Partnership to Improve Seed Lot Quality

12 maggio 2022 a

a

a

Advanta Seeds to implement Seed-X GeNeeTM technology in its seed processing line to upgrade the germinability and quality of seeds

MAGSHIMIM, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed-X, an innovative AI-driven Agtech company, and Advanta Seeds, a UPL group company, are joining forces to apply new technology in seed processing.

The collaboration between the global seed company and the Israeli Agtech startup aims to set a new standard in seed lot quality by disrupting the conventional seed processing.

"Exploring cutting edge technologies and innovation are essence of the UPL OpenAg vision," shares Vikram Shroff, Director UPL Group. "Collaboration with Seed-X is an opportunity to provide higher quality seeds and help farmers to be more productive."

Seed-X's unique GeNee™ technology merges proprietary computer vision and artificial intelligence algorithms to facilitate non-destructive, seed-by-seed classification that leverages comprehensive seed image data to predict unaddressed quality attributes such as germination and physical and genetic purity. Seed-X's software is embedded in the GeNee™ Sorter - the first sorting machine that facilitates seed segmentation powered by Seed-X's GeNee™ technology.

By integrating the GeNee™ Sorter into its processing line, Advanta Seeds drives innovation and sets up new standards for seeds quality. The use of the new generation sorter strengthens the Advanta's production capabilities, at the same time allowing to provide customers with highly germinating and vigorous seeds produced in a greener, more cost-efficient manner.

"After a trial period of several months, during which Seed-X technology was applied and tested by Advanta Seeds' quality control team, we became utterly convinced in the technology," says Bhupen Dubey, Global CEO of Advanta Seeds. "The unprecedented sorting performance enabled us to recover non-sellable seed lots, by meeting qualification standards of germinability and usability, including exclusion of blind seedlings. Thanks to its high sorting capabilities, we will now be able to better manage our inventory, plan next year production and reduce our seed waste."

With traditional separation procedures, an average of 10%-15% seed lots are deemed unusable. By contrast, through its advanced computer vision and deep learning technology, Seed-X delivers unparalleled seed classification precision on individual seeds and sorting by non-conventional use-cases, which promotes seed waste reduction, and increase the usable seed quantities.

"After analyzing over 300 different seed lots from more than 40 seed companies, I believe our solution is a perfect fit for Advanta Seeds," says Sarel Ashkenazi, CEO and Founder of Seed-X Technologies. "As one of the leading global seed company, Advanta Seeds will gain a further competitive edge by deploying Seed-X's GeNee™ Sorter to upgrade its seed lots, while also saving on storage and operational expenses, and executing more efficient seed production planning. We are proud to be signing this partnership with Advanta Seeds and look forward to extending our cooperation in the future."

About Seed-X

Seed-X is an AI-driven Agtech software company revolutionizing seed quality and food safety over the entire seed and grain value chain for the benefit of seed and food companies. Seed-X's proprietary composite of computer vision and deep learning analysis capabilities facilitate a more sustainable & secure food future by addressing new quality attributes at the single seed level, introducing new QC and segmentation capabilities addressable at multiple stages along the seed & grain value chain.

Media Contact:

Seed-X Technologies LtdInga BalterMarketing Communications ManagerTel: +972.52.4773375Email: [email protected]

About Advanta Seeds

Advanta Seeds is a global seed company adapting to rapidly increasing food insecurity and climate change by providing farmers with innovation and new technologies. As part of UPL Group, Advanta Seeds aims to deliver high quality seeds with excellent agronomic practices and crop protection solutions. Advanta Seeds operates in over 80 countries under global brands of Advanta, Alta and Pacific Seeds. Advanta Seeds holds a leadership position in tropical and sub-tropical geographies in corn, grain and forage sorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and a variety of vegetables. With over 60 years' experience in plant genetics, Advanta Seeds provides seeds technology that ensures crop performance and farmers prosperity.

https://www.advantaseeds.com/

Advanta SeedsMariola MarkielGlobal Communication ManagerTel: +48.692.619.803Email: [email protected]