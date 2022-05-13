INFiLED Unveils Impressive Booth at ISE2022 in Barcelona

13 maggio 2022 a

- SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, at the ISE2022 exhibition in Barcelona, INFiLED, a global leading manufacturer of LED displays, officially unveiled its impressive booth at Hall 3 3B400. The booth showcases INFiLED's latest innovative products and will continue to exhibit until May 13.

ISE is recognized as the world's largest AV and system integration exhibition and is also regarded as the premier platform for manufacturers and service providers to launch creative products and solutions in the multi-technology market. As one of the popular exhibitors at ISE, INFiLED has been invited to exhibit for seven consecutive years. At this year's ISE2022, INFiLED is showcasing their extensive range of outstanding LED displays suitable for a variety of application scenarios, solutions for xR studio, rental, indoor and outdoor fixed installations, as well as many others, all exhibited at the booth.

Entering from the east access of Hall 3, a highly recognizable 3*3*3m xR studio has been set up at INFiLED's booth, which is composed of two backdrop walls made from the DB series and floors made from the DFII series. Both series are popular in the xR field and have been widely adopted for virtual studios or stage setups such as Ten-dots Virtual Studio, PURE VIEW xR Studio, Voxx Haus Studio, among others.

The DB series on the wall has a refresh rate of up to 3840Hz, supports HDR10, and features precise color display, smooth dynamic pictures, and the excellent detail expression required for xR production. As for the floor, the DFII is equipped with an INFiLED patented optical masking, which is anti-glare, low-reflection, and has no color deviation under wide viewing angles, making it an appropriate choice for xR virtual scenes.

Just to the right of the xR studio, a large-format screen made of the TITAN-X series has been mounted on the façade of the INFiLED booth. This series has a high transparency of 70%, a pixel pitch of merely 8.3mm, and a brightness of up to 4000nits and stands out in the outdoor rental market with its unique appearance and premium performance. Noteworthy is the fact that the TITAN-X has been victorious as winner of events technology in the 2022 Inavation Awards.

In the corner of the booth, the newly launched XII1.9 curved screen comes into clear view. The XII series adopts INFiLED's patented soft module technology, which has strong flexibility and can be ±30° convex and concave and also meets various screen shape requirements, such as inner arc, outer cylinder, streamer, wave, among others. In addition, the horizontal and vertical viewing angles of this series reach up to 160°, and the picture presented on the screen is natural and smooth from any viewpoint.

Right above the XII series, a majestic MV EDGE curved screen is present. Each module of the MV EDGE is only 125x250mm in size, supports various connection angles from 90° to 180°, and can be matched with INFiLED's MV planar series. Not only that, it also has a high brightness of 5000 nits and an outstanding refresh rate of 3840Hz making it ideal for outdoor fixed installations, especially for DooH applications. Additionally, it has a low energy consumption of 180W/m2, which is an environmentally friendly and efficient display solution.

In the INFiLED exhibition area, there are several indoor fixed display solutions, including the recently launched WP ARC series. This series offers a variety of pixel pitches down to 1.5mm and is compatible with the WP series, converting the display from a flat surface to a smooth 90° bump curve. Apart from this, the WP ARC series offers a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and supports automatic grayscale and point-by-point correction, displaying accurate colors and fluent images.

Other high-quality products being exhibited also include the WP series, which are utilized in indoor scenes such as conference rooms and medical waiting rooms, presenting a sharp picture with abundant details. The AM series, a transparent display for the rental market, with a mere module size of 500*250mm, is convenient to install and can be used as an LED ceiling.

Find INFiLED:

The address of the ISE2022 exhibition is Fira Barcelona, Gran Via. INFiLED's booth is located in Hall 3 3B400. During the exhibition period, professionals provide services for all customers who are interested in our products. Moreover, INFiLED's EMEA showroom in central Barcelona is open every afternoon to customers wishing to have a tour, with event tickets available to visit booth 3B400.

About INFiLED

INFiLED is an international high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of large-scale LED video equipment. Up to now, INFiLED's products were exported to 85 countries and applied in various fields including advertising, transportation, sports, events, corporate branding, conferences, and creative applications. Focusing on independent innovation and continuous improvement, INFiLED is striving to be a top brand of LED screen manufacturer to enlighten the world with a visual feast.

For more information contact: [email protected]

