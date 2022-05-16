Piano Software Relocates Global Headquarters to Amsterdam to Reflect Steadfast Commitment to European Data Protection

16 maggio 2022 a

- Company reinforces global operations, staff distribution and commitment to data privacy for digital analytics and activation tools

AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Amsterdam will become its new global headquarters. The relocation reinforces Piano's commitment to European ideals around data protection and developing software that respects the boundaries set forth by the GDPR and other local regulations around the world.

Since its founding, Piano has acquired companies based in France, Germany, Norway, Slovakia and elsewhere. These transactions and Piano's organic growth have forged a global footprint with its strongest presence in Europe, including more than two-thirds of Piano employees and over half the organization's revenue. Piano has considered Amsterdam its European commercial hub since 2018, and the company will open a new flagship office in the city later this summer.

Piano's software suite has been developed in Europe as an end-to-end solution for organizations to understand their customers and engage them digitally at every touchpoint in their user journey. Its advanced digital analytics tool, Piano Analytics, was built purposefully and entirely in France in adherence with the world's strictest data protection rules.

"In the midst of a 'big tech' reckoning, I'm very proud that Piano has remained true to our values around making great software for good purpose. Europe is leading the way in data privacy, and with the majority of our operations being in Europe anyway, we felt it was time to make our commitment to Europe and to data protections clear," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "Amsterdam has been a strong European commercial center for Piano for the last four years, so we're excited to deepen our investment in the city and continue to grow as part of its exciting tech community."

As the future of the internet shifts away from anonymous tracking and toward a consent-based system with users in control, committing to the EU's leadership allows Piano to continue offering solutions that help brands and publishers reach their data goals while maintaining trust with their own customers.

A truly global company, Piano employs more than 650 staff across 15 offices worldwide, including Amsterdam, Paris, Singapore, Berlin, Buenos Aires, New York, and Tokyo. The company has continued to expand its global presence and product offering with the acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022. Piano has grown more than 240% in the last two years and has been recognized annually on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists.

