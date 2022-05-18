Indusface Enhances its Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) platform AppTrana with Industry's First Risk-Based Protection to APIs

18 maggio 2022 a

a

a

BENGALURU, India, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company that continually detects security risks, provides real-time protection, and improves the performance of Websites and Applications, today announced that it is adding Risk-Based API Protection to its WAAP platform, AppTrana.

APIs are the lifeline of the digital economy with many companies adopting the API-first approach. However, the growth of APIs is also opening up new risk vectors that they are not aware of. According to Gartner, more than 90% of applications have more attack surface exposed through API than UI and by 2022, API Abuse will move from an infrequent to the most-frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications.

Indusface is revolutionizing the API security space by building on its API Protection capabilities. The company is doing so through the most comprehensive API protection to date by extending its risk-based approach to the same.

Speaking about this, Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface, said, "AppTrana's risk-based approach is unique and something that resonates with our customers. What customers are really interested in is knowing how well their application is protected based on the risk posture of their application. Building on this, we are now enhancing our API Protection capabilities by providing a risk-based approach to API security which we believe would revolutionize the market. With this, customers will be able to identify vulnerabilities found in their public APIs and quickly correlate how these are protected through API-specific policies and positive security policies applied in AppTrana providing the most comprehensive protection for APIs."

As with any security, you can protect only what you know and protection is as strong as the weakest link. The major challenges with APIs are discoverability and the ability to understand the context of APIs so that security can be tailored accordingly. It is to address these challenges that Indusface is enhancing its API protection in AppTrana. Collectively through a multi-step approach, customers get to discover APIs, understand risk posture and ensure comprehensive protection of APIs.

With Indusface AppTrana's Risk-based API Protection, you get:

AppTrana's API Security is available for all the customers who have signed-up for Premium & Enterprise plans. To learn more, check out the resources below:

Reviews by customers-

See what our other customers saying here.

About Indusface

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 3000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine.

Indusface has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, is the only vendor to be named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice' in all the 7 segments for Voice of Customer WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) Report 2022, is a "Great Place to Work" certified SaaS product company, is PCI, ISO27001, SOC 2, GDPR certified, and has been the recipient of many prestigious start-up awards such as the Economic Times Top 25, NASSCOM DSCI Top Security Company, Deloitte Asia Top 100, among others.

Media Contact:Hariharan. [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820614/Indusface_Logo.jpg