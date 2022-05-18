Business Transformation Positions Radiant Color for Bright Future

18 maggio 2022 a

Company Improvement Program Culminates with Rebranding

HOUTHALEN-HELCHTEREN, Belgium, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Color, a leading manufacturer of daylight fluorescent pigments, has unveiled a new brand identity that symbolizes the company's forward-thinking business transformation and reiterates its commitment to enhancing color for customers.

Radiant Color – a division of DayGlo Color Group – is locally managed by Frank Rutten. Following the appointment of Cathie McKinley as DayGlo Color Group president in 2019, the company began implementing process improvements across all business operations, from manufacturing and procurement to customer service and R&D.

"The transformation began by looking at our customers, their markets and how we can support their businesses," McKinley said. "Ultimately, we strive to be a company that's easy to work with, making us an ideal partner for future collaborations. This rebranding, much like our pigments, is dynamic and captures how our color is a catalyst to inspire and create new possibilities for ourselves and our customers."

In order to meet customer demand, the company has made investments in expanded manufacturing capacity and improvements that are enabling Radiant Color to produce better products more quickly and efficiently. Sustainability has been at the forefront of Radiant Color's process improvements. A case in point is the company's reduction in water usage during production, saving millions of liters annually.

Radiant Color has also broadened its product offerings to include more sustainable products, most notably with the launch of the Ezentus and Elara product lines.

Ezentus is a new class of formaldehyde free, high-performance fluorescent pigments. The colorants are made with user-friendly materials that eliminate chemicals of concern without compromising performance. These versatile pigments can be used in a variety of applications where traditional fluorescent colorants cannot, such as in inks, coatings, flexible PVC and EVA foam.

Radiant Color will launch shortly benzoguanamine based fluorescent pigments with low formaldehyde (<140ppm) for a wide range of applications like solvent resistant inks, coatings and flexible PVC.

Additional to the existing ICE series for cosmetics and personal care, Radiant Color started the introduction of Elara. Elara colorants can be used in oil-based solvent or water-born formulations and employ a revolutionary new thermoset polymer that is resistant to the solvents commonly employed in nail enamels and hair sprays. This colorant performs well in all types of personal care products, including makeup, lip gloss and lip sticks, lotions and soaps, face paint, temporary hair color, and nail lacquer.

Radiant Color has also developed pigments suitable for polyolefins for injection molding, blow molding and rotational molding, as well as engineering resins, plastisols and vinyl resins. These pigments offer excellent dispersion, heat stability and improved lightfastness in plastic applications such as product packaging, children's toys and safety equipment.

"Operational process improvement has been central to leading and supporting our ability to grow as a business," McKinley said. "We truly come to work every day with vivid imaginations to rethink how color can excite and enhance our lives with breakthroughs for brands and businesses. At Radiant Color, and all across DayGlo, we are the embodiment of color expression. We're excited to unveil our new brand that matches our brightest and boldest ideas for customers."

The new brand icon, known as the Color Burst, perfectly encapsulates Radiant Color's commitment to being a reimagined company that can create new possibilities. The Color Burst symbolizes the dynamic science of fluorescent color through the activation of photons in a precise, engineered style. Its dynamic energy embodies Radiant Color's ability to reinvent itself while still offering an industry-leading, high-quality product to customers.

Radiant Color is a leading manufacturer of daylight fluorescent pigments and develops technologies that improve and enhance any color. Based in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium, Radiant Color produces pigments, toners, inks, coatings and fluorescent dispersions that can be used in a variety of applications, including plastics, food and beverage, safety equipment and consumer products. It is a subsidiary of DayGlo Color Group. The company also markets the Sterling and Swada brands of fluorescent colorants in Europe and other parts of the world. www.radiantcolor.com

Company Contact: Olivier Frederix,[email protected], +32 11 520755