Goodix Pushes Boundaries in IoT Innovations with Next-Generation Sensing & Connectivity Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goodix Technology showcased its expanded product portfolio with major breakthroughs in sensing and connectivity solutions at the 2022 Goodix Tech Seminar in Shenzhen, China. Based on the company's strategic layout, Goodix continues to invest heavily in core technologies that drive innovation in IoT applications for a new era of smart connectivity. Two highlights of the seminar were the introduction of the new Bluetooth LE SoC and Time of Flight (ToF) solutions.

Featured Innovation Accelerates the Connection of Everything

In recent years, the major theme of new technological developments features heavily within the Internet of Things (IoT) field, which has caused widespread transformation within a wide array of industries. Recent data from IoT Analytics expected that the global number of connected IoT devices are to grow at a CAGR of 22% to 27 billion active endpoints by 2025, bringing huge market opportunities for smart wearables, smart home, and smart city connectivity applications.

Leveraging years of innovation in low-power wireless technology, Goodix debuts its new-generation Bluetooth LE SoC GR5526 series featuring stronger display driving capability, lower power consumption and faster connection. The solution integrates a dedicated 2.5D GPU to improve graphics rendering efficiency, and supports over 30 FPS on a 454*454 resolution display screen, enabling a superior visual experience for wearable device users. An ultra-low power system architecture is adopted to reduce the power consumption during Bluetooth transmission by 30% compared with previous generation products. Compatible with the latest Bluetooth 5.3, the solution delivers excellent RF performance for a more stable and rapid connection. Goodix is dedicated to innovating Bluetooth LE technology with a new GR533x series targeted at the smart home, smart tag markets to be released soon.

Additionally, Goodix's NB-IoT SoC solution that integrates an OpenCPU application system has been successfully applied to smart water meters in a joint cooperation with renowned industrial partners. Its innovative dual AP/CP core architecture not only improves the system stability and connection reliability, but also ensures ultra-low power consumption that can support the long battery-life of smart meters. Featuring high integration, ease of use, and competitive BoM cost, this solution will further extend Goodix's footprint in the broader IoT market.

Aiming to build an open IoT ecosystem, Goodix will continue to work with industry partners, and support mainstream integrated development environment (IDE) with rich peripheral resources to help customers accelerate the time-to-market of different wireless applications.

Creating a Smart Life with Diversified Sensing Applications

With strong expertise in acoustics, optics, and electronic sensing technology, Goodix stands at the forefront of the advancing sophistication of IoT applications.

During the seminar, Goodix demonstrated its Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensing solution which integrates a ToF image sensor and a laser driver to enable high-precision depth measurement for various applications such as smartphones and robots. Utilizing a self-developed sparse to dense algorithm, the solution offers a 5-meter with error<1% high-precision ranging performance with low power consumption, facilitating smartphones to create a more accurate photo bokeh effect and a faster focusing capability at night. It also supports the functions of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) and obstacle avoidance for intelligent navigation of sweeping robots with its combination solution of line-pattern and flood-pattern.

The ToF sensor features several patented technologies to help smart devices achieve better ambient light suppression, anti-interference, and high dynamic range (HDR). Together with an extensive set of hardware and software, reference designs, algorithms, and SDKs, Goodix can deliver turn-key solutions to enable the wider applications of ToF technology such as drone aircraft obstacle avoidance and height measurement, as well as facial recognition, and automobile safety. In response to the strong growth of the wearable markets, Goodix has launched a rich solution portfolio of health sensors and VersaSensor (multi-functional interactive sensors) for smartwatches, bands, headphones, and VR/AR devices, and won large-scale commercial adoption by well-known global brands. As a step further, Goodix introduces its fingertip oximeter total solution that deploys the medical grade algorithms. Cooperating with related applications, it can provide effective health instructions and disease diagnosis & alerts for users at home.

"We have always emphasized the principle of growing together with customers," said Sandy Hu, President of Goodix. "We have an unwavering focus on our core technologies of sensing, processing, connectivity, and security. And in these fields, we will continue to create powerful collaborations with industrial leaders and ecosystem partners. Our aim is to expand commercial implementations of these innovative technologies and to bring a more intelligent, and connected life for consumers around the world."

For further product information, please visit: www.goodix.com