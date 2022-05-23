Campari® Toasts to Official Partnership with 75th Festival de Cannes

23 maggio 2022 a

To Mark Campari's First Year as an Official Partner of the Festival de Cannes, the Brand Hosted a Spectacular Evening that Brought the Great Stories of Cinema to Life

NEW YORK, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first year as an official partner of Festival de Cannes, the iconic Italian red aperitivo, Campari®, continued to push the boundaries of creativity to bring its Red Passion to the 75th edition of the world-renowned film Festival with a memorable evening.

Continuing Campari's existing legacy in the world of cinema and hosted at a venue in the heart of Cannes, the brand invited each guest to become the protagonist in the world of Campari. Guests were treated to a series of unique, immersive experiences and the event could be seen from all over the Croisette, with vibrant red lighting beaming into the night sky.

The evening was the latest example of Campari pushing the boundaries of what is expected and went beyond the norm of storytelling. Upon entry, guests were asked to answer a question that would reflect their film preference, activating a dynamic visual environment based on their favorite genre while enjoying a specially curated Campari cocktail.

The brand's relationship with cinema started in the 1920s as a platform to express its Red Passion and creativity in an intriguing and mysterious way, including a notable partnership with Federico Fellini on a TV advertisement in 1984. This rich history has continued in recent times with Campari Red Diaries, a series of short films with iconic acting and directing legends such as Zoe Saldana, Ana De Armas and many others.

Throughout the evening, guests were invited to enjoy Campari cocktails masterfully created by Camparino in Galleria, the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915 that now holds position as No. 27 in the World's 50 Best Bars list 2022.

To honor the first year of the Official Partnership, Camparino in Galleria created a unique cocktail to be served exclusively at Festival de Cannes: Red Carpet – Cannes Edition. The cocktail is a perfectly balanced combination of Campari with Espolòn Tequila Blanco, sea leaf infused Fino Sherry, Cinzano Vermouth Blanco, Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum with saline syrup and bitter orange, garnished with orange peel. The fresh and salty undertones evoke the vibrant Mediterranean atmosphere of the Festival de Cannes red carpet, complemented by Campari, which lends its versatile bitter flavor and signature red color. Campari believes that every cocktail is an everlasting creation that tells a unique story, and this cocktail tells a tale that truly goes beyond the usual.

Campari Group's Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa, comments: "In the midst of the 75th Edition of Festival de Cannes, the Campari event was an exciting opportunity for us to invite key guests from the cinema industry and film enthusiasts to come together and be immersed in a Campari experience as creative and innovative as the brand's legacy in cinema. Campari believes that great stories lie beyond the usual and provide a timeless showcase of creativity and passion, and our event was the perfect opportunity to bring this Red Passion to the world-famous film Festival."

