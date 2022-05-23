Bitget Launches All-new Reward Scheme

23 maggio 2022 a

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, today announced its brand new rewards centre was successfully launched. With the goal to further expand the Bitget community and enhance the overall trading experience, all Bitget users are eligible to participate in this initiative and earn up to $4,163 in rewards.

With presence in over 50 countries around the world, Bitget has been growing at an unprecedented pace. Earlier this year, Bitget announced its derivatives trading volume reached an all-time high of $8.69 billion, representing a 300% growth when compared to the previous year. Moreover, its user base also grew significantly to two million users worldwide. In order to cater to users with varying levels of trading experience and appetite, apart from comprehensive and secure trading solutions, Bitget also stepped up its efforts in providing innovative and rewarding approaches when it comes to trading.

In the latest edition of the rewards centre, users that have completed KYC are eligible to participate, and earn various rewards, including trial funds, coupons, depositing rewards and tiered rewards, and earn up to $4,163 in rewards, as opposed to $153 in the previous edition.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Bitget's CEO, Sandra Lou said, "We are ecstatic to be able to share this latest initiative with you all. First and foremost, Bitget has been accelerating at a phenomenal pace in the past six months, which would not have been possible without the support of the Bitget community across the globe. As our platform continues to grow, we look forward to sharing our success with our users with initiatives like these."

Sandra continued to add, "Moreover, we believe that this will particularly be a great opportunity for the crypto-curious to experience trading with a trusted platform, while being rewarded simultaneously. Moving forward, we will be introducing more enticing reward schemes in the future as a token of appreciation for the unwavering support of our users."

For more information on the initiative, please visit: https://www.bitget.com/en/welfare

