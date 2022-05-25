Eskute Partners with Geekbuying to Launch New Polluno Pro Electric Bicycle

25 maggio 2022 a

BERLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eskute, a fast-growing e-bike company, has partnered with Geekbuying, one of the world's most influential online retailers, to launch its new Polluno Pro E-City Bike. The partnership with Geekbuying will provide consumers with more purchasing options for Eskute's products, as the brand empowers people to commute, not pollute with its industry-leading electric bicycles.

Eskute's new Polluno Pro E-City Bike is an upgraded version of the brand's highly popular Wayfarer Pro, which debuted on the market in 2021. The Polluno Pro features a sleek single tube design that looks great on the road, as well as an eMTB-grade 250W Bafang M200 mid-drive motor that enables riders to tackle new terrains with ease.

Riders can go further and faster thanks to a top-notch 36V 14.5Ah integrated battery system with Samsung cells. With 522Wh of capacity, the Polluno Pro's battery lasts an impressive 80 miles on a single charge and delivers long-lasting performance on the go. The built-in dual speed and torque sensor also manages the power delivered to the pedals with a maximum torque of up to 65 N.m and top speeds of 15.5mph. This smart drive management system precisely measures the force applied to the pedals and commands the motor to engage only when necessary - allowing commuters to conserve energy and enjoy a more convenient riding experience.

Eskute's partnership with Geekbuying is a testament to the company's vision to build an accessible brand that celebrates a free, active and sustainable way of life. Since launching in 2021, Eskute has taken the global e-bike market by storm and achieved outstanding sales and market performance with its high-quality, cost-effective electric bicycles. In April 2022, the brand debuted its new rear-mounted Polluno Electric City Bike, which sold out within a month of its launch and continues to be in high demand. When Eskute announced it would also unveil its new Polluno Pro in 2022, Geekbuying signaled its interest in distributing the product and the two brands partnered together for the global launch of the commuter e-bike.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Polluno Pro Commuter Electric Bike on the Geekbuying platform. Geekbuying strictly vets all products before listing them on their website, and the fact that the Polluno Pro has met Geekbuying's stringent selection criteria cements Eskute's product advantages and the strength of our brand in the market. By partnering with Geekbuying, we hope to provide consumers with more active and green transportation options," said Alan, CEO of Eskute.

The new Polluno Pro is available now on Geekbuying at the discounted price of €1899, which is €100 lower than RRP. Consumers will also enjoy fast delivery between 5-8 working days and rest easy knowing their new electric bike has a two-year warranty in Europe, with a three-year warranty in Spain.

To take advantage of Polluno Pro promotion, visit the Geekbuying website. Alternatively, visit Eskute's website to learn more about the Polluno Pro.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822450/Geekbuying_x_Eskute.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728588/Eskute_logo_Logo.jpg