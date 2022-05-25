Veeva Vault CTMS Enabling Proactive Clinical Trial Management for More Than 150 Companies

25 maggio 2022 a

a

a

New innovations in Vault CTMS streamlining trial workflows and accelerating execution across the industry

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 150 global enterprises and fast-growing companies are advancing clinical trial operations with Veeva Vault CTMS. Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) are using Vault CTMS to work with over 300,000 research sites and support more than 1 million patients across study phases. The growth in Vault CTMS adoption is helping life sciences companies to proactively manage trials and accelerate toward a more connected and digital future.

Veeva continues to deliver innovations that can solve critical trial challenges. With site monitoring, for example, customers using Vault CTMS can save more than 465 days in generating and filing trip reports because of automation and real-time information sharing. In addition to the gains in productivity, using Vault CTMS allows sponsors and CROs to improve data quality, make more informed decisions, and keep trials on track.

With three product releases every year, Veeva is modernizing key trial processes that can speed studies. New features for Vault CTMS include:

"Veeva is committed to delivering innovations that help life sciences companies improve clinical operations so they can bring medicines to patients faster," said Henry Galio, vice president, Veeva Vault CTMS. "In just five years since its launch, over 150 companies are using Veeva Vault CTMS to significantly streamline complex trial processes like clinical risk management and monitoring trip reports. We're proud to support the industry and will continue to work with our customers to speed digital trials while making them more cost-effective."

A growing number of organizations, including 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the top 6 CROs, are using Vault CTMS to streamline trial operations. Vault CTMS is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

Learn how companies are using Vault CTMS to speed processes at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the in-person event in Zurich on June 8.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault CTMS, visit: veeva.com/eu/CTMS Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg