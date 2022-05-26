Towards Green, Fully Optical, and Intelligent Connections: Huawei Creates New Value for Internet Service Industry

26 maggio 2022 a

a

a

VIENNA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held its annual Global Internet Service Industry Summit in Vienna. To align with Europe's all-optical network strategy of eco-friendliness, intelligence, and digital transformation, Huawei launched new products and solutions including NetEngine 8000 M4, OTN P2MP private line, and Fiber to The Room (FTTR). The summit, joined by global business leaders, partners, and think tanks, also featured discussions on Europe's all-optical trend and transformation of managed services, creating new value together.

Green, fully optical, and intelligent connections have become a key area of growth for the Internet Service Industry (ISI). Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group, said that the ISI industry has three trends: Internet connection technologies are evolving to all-optical, Internet connection architecture is developing to software-defined and more intelligent, and Internet services are becoming more intelligent and diversified. He reaffirmed Huawei's mission to provide all-optical, intelligent Internet solutions and services to foster the smooth evolution of the ICT architecture, as well as business success of Internet Service Provider (ISP) customers.

The summits also presented the latest trends in optical technologies from Huawei. Dr. Maxim Kuschnerov, Director of Huawei Optical and Quantum Communications Laboratory in Munich envisaged the evolution of optical technologies from five dimensions: Congestion Free, Always-On, Scalable, Simplified, and Intelligent. He also shared the evolution trend and prediction of 50G PON, the latest-generation transport access technology.

Other keynote speakers include Arturs Alksnis, Public Affairs Director FTTH Council Europe, Richard Miller, Business Development Director of Huawei, and Jonas Emilsson, Co-founder of Glecom from Sweden.

Following the summit, Huawei also shared its vision during the FTTH Conference 2022, one of the world's largest fiber summits, on May 25. In his speech, Kevin Liu, Huawei's Senior VP of Sales and Channel, pointed out that ISPs can achieve sustainable business growth by seizing the three strategic broadband opportunities to come. First: connection broadband, optical network construction is accelerating; second, the evolution from outdoor FTTH to indoor FTTR provides a high-quality, ubiquitous Wi-Fi network experience; third, a premium FTTR home broadband is the base for smart homes and miscellaneous applications.

For this opportunity, Huawei presents Green Intelligent OptiX Network, which consists of green architecture, green site, and green operation. "With this target network solution, we can drive the ICT industry to achieve 'more bits, less watts' and low carbon goals," says Kevin Liu, Huawei's Senior VP of Sales and Channel, during the panel speech.

To know more about Huawei Global Internet Service Industry Summit, please visit:https://e.huawei.com/at/special_topic/event/2022q2/isp-summit-eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826584/image.jpg