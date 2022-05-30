Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center to begin phase 1/2 trial of game-changing multiple sclerosis treatment

30 maggio 2022 a

a

a

- ADSCC, the GCC's leading research center, will recruit and enrol 45 patients in the one-year clinical study to test the pioneering Extracorporeal Photopheresis technology

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), a leading research institute in Abu Dhabi, will begin a ground-breaking clinical trial to help treat multiple sclerosis.

The stem cell research hub will begin the recruitment and enrolment of 45 patients in the phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a pioneering new technology, Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), which will be used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

ADSCC's team of scientists and physicians have made all the necessary preparations. The study will proceed to the next stage, with the end goal of establishing immunomodulatory in patients.

The research has the potential to revolutionize global care for patients fighting the debilitating illness and is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, to tackle the most prevalent diseases.

Dr. Yendry Ventura, ADSCC's general manager and a specialist in immunology, said: "The UAE is introducing unique and innovative treatments to the region in this ground-breaking clinical trial. Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease with a devastating impact on many patients' lives in the Middle East and around the world; our world-leading research center has the chance to advance global biotechnology treatments to the next level."

"Getting here is the result of years of tireless work and commitment from our fantastic team at ADSCC, and we are thrilled to be commencing phase 1/2 of the study. Researchers will closely evaluate 45 patients during the one-year trial, and we anticipate providing life-changing remedies for people in the UAE, the Middle East and beyond," he continued.

Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) conveys immunomodulatory effects and has been used successfully since 1987 in the palliative treatment of advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) skin symptoms and fighting conditions that share some of the characteristics of multiple sclerosis.

The trial is registered in the US Government's ClinicalTrials.gov public database, the internationally renowned platform recognized by the World Health Organization. It also obtained the approval of the Research Committee of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to start this study.

ADSCC showcased the results of three basic research studies conducted on patients using the same techniques at the 48th EBMT Annual Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, which took place from March 19 to 23. EBMT brings together health professionals from all over the world to present unique guides and the latest medical research.

ADSCC was founded in March 2019 with the primary objective of meeting growing domestic and regional demands for advanced medical services and the most innovative treatments in the UAE. As a leader in stem cell therapy in the UAE and the GCC, ADSCC recently succeeded in its first experiment to locally manufacture CAR T-cells in a laboratory and is close to starting clinical trials to prove the safety and effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy in treating hematologic cancers. The center is also working towards creating treatments for type-1 diabetes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828572/Dr_Yendry_Ventura.jpgVideo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828631/ADSCC_MS_Trial.mp4Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828570/ADSCC_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Reem Masswadeh, [email protected], +971 (0)5 583 9330