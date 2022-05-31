Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in France

31 maggio 2022 a

Laurent Dewailly leading French market expansion to meet escalating demand for low-code software

PARIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the appointment of Laurent Dewailly as Regional Vice President for France. He will lead the company's expansion in France in response to the region's escalating demand for the Appian Low-Code Platform. According to a recent report by market research firm, ReportLinker, the Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued at EUR 7.33 billion (USD 7.61 billion) in 2021 and is expected to reach EUR 35 billion by 2027 at an estimated CAGR close to 30% between 2022 and 2027.

Appian helps organizations accelerate businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Innovation Makers Alliance and ITiForums recently awarded Appian the Grand Jury's Prize in the Low-Code and No-Code category during the Digital and Innovation Makers Summit in Paris, France. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform.

As a result, businesses and government agencies can respond more rapidly to change while optimizing operations and the customer experience. Appian customers include:

"We are really impressed with Appian. In spite of our internal CRM constraints and this being our first AGILE methodology implementation, we delivered the project in eight weeks and met objectives in terms of time, quality and budget within the initial project scope," said Marc Phirmis, Project Manager at Département des Yvelines.

Headquartered in Versailles, France, Yvelines and its workforce of over 4,000 employees serve more than 1.4 million citizens living in France's third most populated territory. The organization has integrated Appian with an existing CRM system to capture case information, key documents, and electronic signatures online and from mobile devices. As a result, the digital solution replaced paper-based processing, optimized caseworker data entry, and reduced case administration time.

"Southern Europe, which includes Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, is one of the most successful and important regions for Appian with high growth year-on-year. I am delighted to welcome Laurent Dewailly to our leadership team to help us further expand in France," said Silvia Fossati, Area Vice President of Southern Europe, Appian. "Appian France was the first office we opened in Continental Europe back in 2013, and it remains an important and growing market for us. Our French customers are very loyal to us and we have a retention rate of 100% this year."

Laurent Dewailly brings more than 20 years of enterprise software experience in sales management and business development. Before Appian, he spent six years at Lenovo as a Sales Director and previously was with IBM in various sales management and technical roles. As a graduate of ESSEC Business School and Centrale Lille with a Doctorate in Information Technology, Dewailly has spent his entire career dedicated to the technology industry.

"The local Appian team is expanding to meet the increasing adoption of our low-code platform amongst French companies that understand the importance of rapid application deployment to scale digitalization on an open, enterprise-grade, and unified platform," commented Dewailly. "I am excited to lead the team, work with our partners to support our growth in France, and help companies realize their digital automation ambitions."

Download a free Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report to learn more about Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, how Appian is one of only four vendors to receive the "Customer Choice" distinction, and the only vendor to receive the distinction across the four categories for Large Enterprise ($1-10B), Midsize Enterprise ($50M-$1B), North America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

