Quantic™ Electronics to Exhibit at the 2022 Eurosatory Show in Paris, France

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it will attend the 2022 Eurosatory Show in Paris, France, June 13th – 17th. Representatives from Quantic and recently acquired Quantic Thistle will be available at Stand A411, Hall 5B.

Quantic offers a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF, sensing, and power products serving a diverse set of mission critical applications. Schedule a meeting to visit Thistle's booth at Eurosatory and learn more about Quantic's solutions, including:

o Low-noise crystal oscillators, OpenVPX SOSA/CMOSS compliant oscillator platform, and a high-reliability bootstrap oscillator demonstrationo Highly Integrated Multifunction RF Assemblies / SWAPo Hybrid MIC/MMIC components, modules and subsystems up to 65 GHzo RF & logarithmic amplifiers, programmable attenuators, phase shifters, high power limiters, solid-state switch and passive designs in the DC-65 GHz rangeo Passive power dividers/combiners, couplers, hybrids, beamformer networks and other custom designs up to 40 GHz; both low and high-power solutions to 250K watts

o Hybrid wet tantalum capacitors providing significant SWaP savingso MLCC ceramic and MLP film capacitorso Thin film resistors (OhmegaPly RCM, OhmegaPly RF, TCR, and TCR-EHF)

To schedule a meeting, or to learn more, please contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic ElectronicsQuantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Quantic Thistle (Thistle Design)

Quantic Thistle (Thistle Design MMC Ltd) is a specialist UK-based SME providing innovative sensors for Measurement, Motion and Control applications using unique defense, nuclear and industrial market expertise. To meet the critical demands of customers, Thistle continually develops new solutions and markets and offers a broad range of products and services while maintaining values, quality, and reliability.

Since 1992, Thistle has generated a proud heritage in Optical, Magnetic and Contact Encoders together with Resolvers, Potentiometers and Motors, with products found on all five continents in applications that measure linear and rotary motion, distance travelled, heading and other angular requirements, and have sensors or motors on many of the UK's major platforms, including Challenger, Warrior, Scimitar, AJAX vehicles, Hawk aircraft, Type 45, Type 26 warships and QE Class Carriers, and on both Astute and Dreadnought class submarines. Learn more at www.quanticthistle.com

