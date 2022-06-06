Exceptional Design comes Home: Whirlpool brands return to Fuorisalone

06 giugno 2022 a

a

a

MILAN, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Fuorisalone 2022, Milan's world-famous celebration of design, from June 6-12, Whirlpool improves its commitment to bringing exceptional design to the home with two unmissable events.

Whirlpool is delighted to be partnering with INTERNI as co-producer of the 2022 exhibition, one of the glittering jewels of this week-long design festival. This year's installation is entitled "Sidereal Station" and continues the project started with architect Michele De Lucchi and AMDL CIRCLE in 2021. It is a sort of "telescope" pointing towards the sky and at the same time aiming at finding harmony to feel good about ourselves and others, preserving the physical environment in which we all live. A stimulus to think about a future of well-being for the individual and the planet. Despite its monumental nature, the work is a human space: within, people enter a dark space that comes alive with vivid projections that use sound and vision to express a sense of beauty and bring to life Whirlpool's concept of design as a path to well-being.

In 2022, FuoriSalone will be focusing on the theme of "Between Space and Time" and Whirlpool and Hotpoint will explore the relationship between these two dimensions, through the overarching concept of "HOME REBORN''.

Visitors will be able to join the worlds of the two brands in a unique event.

On one side, Whirlpool's #FindWellbeing experience envisages the home as the ideal place for regeneration and cultivating well-being. Thanks to a voice that embodies Whirlpool's intuitive 6TH SENSE Technology, visitors are guided on an immersive journey through interactive installations that evoke the stress of modern life into new zones where they can embrace silence and find well-being.

On the other hand, Hotpoint stages an empathetic feast for the imagination, that allows people to experience the warm #ShareHomeLove, which is the core of the brand story. Visitors are taken on an emotional journey of familiar home-love moments and shown how Hotpoint's solutions can be trusted allies, always at their side.

Besides these striking experiences, Whirlpool holds an exclusive panel discussion with Whirlpool and Hotpoint leaders and the neuroscientist Beau Lotto talking about the power of perceptions and neuroscience's role in shaping brands' strategies.

Contact details: Lara Valenti, [email protected], +39 3497668037, [email protected] materials: https://fileshare-emea.bm.com/fl/pgT3LM1deu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830960/Whirlpool_partners_with_INTERNI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830961/Whirlpool_Logo.jpg