Prinx Chengshan unveils new flagship brand at Tire Cologne 2022 targeting global market amid EV transition

COLOGNE, Germany, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinx Chengshan, the international tire company with Chinese origin, debuted its new flagship brand PRINX at Tire Cologne 2022, from May 24 to 26, 2022. With an international product portfolio covering the PRINX, Chengshan, Austone and Fortune brands, Prinx Chengshan made quite a stir among partners, customers and the media via creative booth design and in particular, VR technologies, demonstrating bold innovation and high ambition of globalization.

An international brand with a global vision

Based on insight into consumer needs for 46 years, Prinx Chengshan has formulated a brand strategy consisting of globalization, localization, multi-brands and differentiation. With existing brands including Chengshan, Austone, and Fortune, the PRINX brand featured a completely new image, highlighting the company's confidence in exploring the international markets amid EV transition.

The PRINX EV products boast the world's first-class performance and original design, while Prinx Chengshan exhibited its new passenger winter tires and all-season tires, demonstrating cutting-edge and indigenous technologies including noise-reduction Silenteck and instant self-repairing Healteck technologies.

To offer visitors a virtual experience, the 360° VR exhibition stand was erected. Through digital technology, it created an immersive communication platform, combining both on-line and off-line experience. Taking the lead in digital innovation in recent years, Prinx Chengshan has accumulated rich experiences in intelligent manufacturing and channel modernization, and digitization will support more business scenarios and continue to optimize its global supply chain and service network.

Accelerated overseas expansion

Since its establishment, Prinx Chengshan has been growing fast in China with a global vision. In recent years, sales of its overseas markets increased quickly due to a robust global sales network, with international sales revenue up by 70% YoY in 2021. By the end of last year, Prinx Chengshan products have been sold in more than 130 countries and regions across six continents, and its overseas service capability and brand charisma is expanding on a continuous basis.

Going forward, Prinx Chengshan will inject new impetus to enhance its core competitiveness and forge a global brand architecture with an international product portfolio and brand strategy. In the era of sustainable mobility, Prinx Chengshan is expected to expand its international footprint and kickstart a "new journey" with a stable and high-quality global supply chain and service network.

