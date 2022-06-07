SUSE Unveils Comprehensive Infrastructure Security Stack to Enable Business Transformation

07 giugno 2022 a

a

a

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today unveils new innovations alongside its vision to create highly secure infrastructure solutions to enable business' digital transformation. The announcements at this week's SUSECON Digital underscore the company's ambition to harness the power of open source innovation to build the most secure enterprise environments possible.

Innovations to bolster security throughout the entire stack

The latest technology upgrades from SUSE will drive automation and focus on increasing security, everywhere - across its three core solution areas: Business-critical Linux (BCL), Enterprise Container Management (ECM) and Edge.

Facing an increase in supply chain security attacks and rising concerns about container security, companies need to innovate without disruption. Further, with the Industrial Internet of Things emerging as a major segment, the rise of the edge deployments introduces a broader attack surface. The increase in potential attacks – whether in the data center, cloud or at the edge - requires companies to reassess and enforce increased security across their infrastructure solutions.

"Consumers are demanding more robust software solutions due to the scale and breadth of security attacks," said Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE. "Our customers need comprehensive and secure solutions to support every stage of their digital transformation: they're calling for multi-cluster, multi-cloud solutions to support their entire business. Today's announcements highlight our ability to address the critical needs of our customers whilst delivering solutions they can rely on now and in the future."

Business-critical Linux: Championing a secure and compliant software supply chain

SUSE introduces a new release of its Linux code base, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 4 (SLE 15 SP4), which provides customers with the advantages of using one of the world's most secure enterprise Linux platforms.

Highlights of SLE 15 SP4 include:

Enterprise Container Management: Providing enterprises with governance, security and operational reliability through container management

Building on last month's availability of SUSE NeuVector 5.0 and SUSE Rancher 2.6.5, which together enable enterprises to easily secure their hybrid cloud applications, SUSE continues to invest in its container solutions with updates that enhance and secure the capabilities of SUSE Rancher, including:

EDGE: Enabling business applications to run securely where they run best (at the Edge)

With a projected 75 billion devices expected to be online by 2025, SUSE is addressing the need for companies to deploy at the edge with new advancements to SUSE Edge, a 100% open source solution that leverages K3s, SLE Micro, and other storage and container security elements that are purpose-built for challenging edge environments.

SUSE Edge seamlessly integrates security across the three management layers needed for a reliable and scalable solution (application lifecycle, Kubernetes lifecycle and operating system). Highlights include:

Supporting Quotes

"SUSE Linux simply runs without any issues and keeps our business going from strength to strength," said Matthias Assmann, CIO at ElectronicPartner, a top European trading company for consumer electronics.

"We chose SUSE Rancher for our factories as we were looking for a management interface to help internal users, mainly application groups and dev ops teams, to manage several clusters in several locations in a seamless way," said Andreas Poeschl, Head of Edge Computing and Container Runtime, BMW. "SUSE Rancher gave us the opportunity to manage and maintain hyperconverged infrastructure – this gives us the benefit of lower effort while not compromising on security."

"K3s enables us to deploy, update and secure the underlying container platform quickly, providing a resilient Edge-based runtime allows us to increase resiliency," said Zachary Hardin, Director Systems Engineering, Home Depot. "We used K3s in a few different ways to solve needs for our business and having that flexibility while having peace of mind on security is really key for us to solve our business challenges."

Notes to Editors:

Experience SUSECON Digital 2022

SUSECON Digital starts today with keynotes from SUSE CEO Melissa Di Donato, Business-critical Linux general manager Markus Noga, Enterprise Container Management general manager Greg Muscarella, and Edge general manager Keith Basil. Hear testimonials from SUSE partners, including AMD, Dell, Google, Fujitsu, Microsoft and NVIDIA discussing the latest innovation each is driving with SUSE's solutions. SUSE customers such as ElectronicPartner, Sara Assicurazioni, BMW and Home Depot will join the keynote stage to discuss how they are leveraging SUSE's core business solutions.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Copyright 2022 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Natalie Paffmann [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833588/SUSECON_Digital_2022.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg