New Partners Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two consultants to its executive search business in Europe in April and May 2022.

"In today's business landscape, our clients are seeking nimble, high-performing leaders able to deliver real business impact," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "I am very pleased that we are expanding our healthcare and life sciences practice with Silvia Eggenweiler and Aleid de Boer, who bring a combined 40 years of experience to the firm. Our clients will inevitably benefit from their deep understanding of the healthcare sector and the related talent and leadership needs."

Silvia Eggenweiler joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Frankfurt office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. Within the healthcare sector, Eggenweiler specializes in placing talent in local and international general management marketing and sales organizations. Previously, she was a partner in the life sciences and consumer goods practices of another global executive search firm.

Aleid de Boer joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Amsterdam office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. De Boer combines her work in consumer goods and retail with life sciences and healthcare, helping clients with leadership and succession, talent monitoring, and executive assessments. Before joining Heidrick & Struggles, she worked with other executive search firms.

Eggenweiler and de Boer represent two strategic female additions to the ranks of European partners at Heidrick & Struggles since the start of 2021.

