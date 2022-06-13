World leading organisations support IAF's global certificate database

13 giugno 2022 a

SYDNEY, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) established a global certificate database to help industry and regulators verify valid certifications across the globe.

https://www.iafcertsearch.org/

Supporters include : https://www.iafcertsearch.org/letters-of-support

3M, AIRBUS, DUPONT, S&P Global, AT&T, Marsh, SATAIR, NUPRESS, EcoVadis, Givvable, Trust Your Supplier, CRIF, FIFO Capital, Givvable, SFDA, US DOE, UNIDO, Natural Resources Canada, IEA - International Energy Agency, IATF - International Automotive Task Force, IAQG - International Aerospace Quality Group, GATAN, Global Harmonization Working Party, Clean Energy Ministerial, Consip, Dental Trade Alliance, ISO Technical Committee, Material Exchange, Quest Forum, EFAC, ABCB, Gattorna Alignment.

IAF CertSearch includes 650,000 Management System certifications from over 150 economies which represent approximately 40% of certifications globally.

World leading organisations have written to the IAF encouraging IAF members to support mandatory uploading of certifications to the database so the database can be relied on by industry to verify certifications across the globe.

IAF members will vote whether certification bodies will be required to upload valid certifications to the database on July 4th 2022. IAF conducted thorough market research, over 10,000 organisations have indicated support for the database to be 100% populated.

People who wish to provide feedback can participate in a 3 question survey or send letters of support to [email protected]

Survey

https://forms.gle/xGmSi9JnxFVdhkM89

Supporter Quotes

"On behalf of 3M, I am writing to express our support for mandatory participation in the IAF's global certification database IAFCertSearch. We believe IAFCertSearch is a tool which is greatly needed for effective international and domestic commercial transactions."

Ranjit Thakur, 3MDir, Global Disruptive Technology & Energy Management

"Global trade relies on swift exchange of digital information. Complex global supply chains are commonplace in today's world and so buyers and suppliers expect that certification bodies and accreditation bodies will work together to facilitate digital verification of accredited certification."

Crystal Sharp, DuPontGlobal Quality Manager, Dupont

"To ensure that accreditation remains relevant and valuable in this modern world and to reduce technical barriers to trade, we urge you to support the proposal to make the IAF CertSearch Database a mandatory requirement for all certification bodies"

Thomas Kaiser, AIRBUSSupply Chain & Quality Manager

"In these extraordinary times, we write to you to call for urgent actions to support essential changes to the IAF CertSearch database. "

Beth Ford , AT&T Services, Inc.Sr. Sourcing Manager

"If IAF's global certificate database is fully populated, accurate and reliable S&P Global can use it to verify ESG related certifications and use this information to support ESG ratings produced by S&P Global ensuring that organisations are recognised for meeting such standards "

Kevin Bourne S&P Global Sustainable1Managing Director, Head of Investment Research

"IAF's global certificate database is a tool which is greatly needed for the insurance sector; however it can only be used if it is accurate and reliable, therefore it must include all certifications globally."

Paul Johnson, MarshHead of Marsh Advisory, Pacific

