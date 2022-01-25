Transatlantic Forum on Russia, la sesta edizione: la scaletta dell'evento

25 gennaio 2022 a

TRANSATLANTIC FORUM ON RUSSIA – 6TH EDITION

January 26, 2022 – Centro Studi Americani, Via Michelangelo Caetani 32, Roma

2:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

La scaletta dell'evento

Welcoming Remarks – 2:45p.m.

Gianni De Gennaro, President, Centro Studi Americani

Giulio Tremonti, President, Aspen Institute Italia

Pasquale Terracciano, Director General for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thomas D. Smitham, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy to Italy (TBC)



1. Transatlantic relations, Russia and the China issue: the way ahead – 3:05 p.m.

- Lucio Caracciolo, Director, Limes

- Charles A. Kupchan, Associate Professor, Georgetown University; Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

- Lucio Demichele, Head of Policy planning, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

- Dmitri Trenin, Director, Carnegie Moscow Center, Russia, Chair of the Foreign and Security Policy Program

- Giampiero Massolo, President Fincantieri

Chair: Marta Dassù, Editor-in-Chief of Aspenia, Senior Director Europe, The Aspen Institute and Vice President CAS



2. The Greater Mediterranean, Libya and the Sahel – 4:25 p.m.

- Andrey Kortunov, General Director, Russian International Affairs Council

- Andrew Lebovich, Policy Fellow, ECFR



- Francesco Strazzari, professor in International Relations at Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies,

Pisa; NUPI Oslo; SAIS Johns Hopkins Bologna

- Valeria Talbot, Senior Research Fellow and Co-Head of ISPI's Middle East and North Africa Centre

- Pasquale Ferrara, Director General for Political Affairs and Security, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (TBC)

- Emmanuel Dupuy, President, Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe Chair: Alberto Negri, Journalist, special correspondent for “Il Sole 24 Ore”



Break: 5:40-6:00 p.m.



3. The geopolitics of green transition. The Arctic Dossier: conflict or cooperation? – 6:00 p.m.

- Joanna Hosa, Deputy Director of the Wider Europe Programme the European Council on Foreign Relations

- Simone Tagliapietra, Research Fellow, Bruegel e Professore all’Università Cattolica del Sacro

Cuore and Johns Hopkins University – SAIS Europe

- Fu Jun, Academic Dean and Professor, Institute of South – South Cooperation and Development, Peking University

- Luca Bergamaschi, co-founder, ECCO, independent think tank for climate and energy (TBC) Chair: Franco Frattini, President, SIOI

Closing Remarks – 7:15 p.m.

Luigi Di Maio – Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs (TBC)



